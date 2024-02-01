Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 147,585 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of D.R. Horton worth $107,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

