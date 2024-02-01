Barclays PLC Buys 353,283 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Johnson Controls International worth $92,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

