Barclays Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $61.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

XEL opened at $59.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

