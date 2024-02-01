Barclays Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $114.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.8 %

CHH opened at $121.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 354,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.