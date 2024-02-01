BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

