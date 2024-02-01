Bank of America Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,029.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

