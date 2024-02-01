Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Sells $54,364.89 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 667,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bakkt Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

