Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Sells $54,364.89 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 667,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bakkt Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BKKT
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkt
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.