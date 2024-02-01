B. Riley Raises Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $79.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,360,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

