B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $24.24

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $23.50. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 161,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $716.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

