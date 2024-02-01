Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Avnet Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.