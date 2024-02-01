Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Avnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 172,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,880. Avnet has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Avnet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 80,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.