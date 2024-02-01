AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.86. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$30.80.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.4484375 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

