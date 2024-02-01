Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $316,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

