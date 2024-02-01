Atria Investments Inc Takes $5.04 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

