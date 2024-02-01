Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,252 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.