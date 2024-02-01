Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.