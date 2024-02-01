Atria Investments Inc Purchases 876 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.81 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average is $254.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

