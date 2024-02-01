Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,507 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

ADM stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.