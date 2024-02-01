Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

