Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

