Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Atkore accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 351,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

