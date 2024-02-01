AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 223,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

