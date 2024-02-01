ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 639.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ASML were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $869.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $884.00. The company has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.