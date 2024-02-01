Ark Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $154.80 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,610,280 coins and its circulating supply is 178,611,048 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

