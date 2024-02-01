ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 304.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

