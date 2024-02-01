Arizona State Retirement System Sells 315 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

