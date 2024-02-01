Arizona State Retirement System Sells 112 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $502.05 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

