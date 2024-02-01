Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 613.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 128.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after buying an additional 249,529 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

