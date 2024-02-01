Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR opened at $4.83 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

