Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 504,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,001. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

