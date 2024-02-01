Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.22.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

