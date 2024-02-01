AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $231.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $219.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.72. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,311.10 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $12,941,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

