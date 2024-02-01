Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $53,556.90 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $53,556.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,898.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

