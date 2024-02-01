Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

AIRC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

