Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $73.14

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

