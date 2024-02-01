Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT at $32.17

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 113,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 711,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBPH opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.08. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

