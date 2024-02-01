Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $2.00

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. BRF has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.09.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

