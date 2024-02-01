Analysts Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target at $40.86

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,065,000 after purchasing an additional 537,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.42.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

