Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.35 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.