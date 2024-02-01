AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Cut by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $166.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.