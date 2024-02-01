Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

