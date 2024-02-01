Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

