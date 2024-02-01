Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $257.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

