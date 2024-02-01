Americana Partners LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,622.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,409.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

