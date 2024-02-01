Americana Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.