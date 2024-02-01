Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $205.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

