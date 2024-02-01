Americana Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

