Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

