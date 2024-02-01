Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,503 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,092.68 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,100.00. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.20 and a 200 day moving average of $923.81.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

