Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $449.23 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $462.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

